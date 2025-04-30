Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Savannah.

'UGC Video'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Expert/Specialist (content creators & real people, 29-60)

--- Doctor/Pharmacist (lead, female, 30-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Caste of Beula'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ari Jones (supporting, female, 32-40)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

--- Tangle Webb (supporting, female, 27-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Wings'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sorel (lead, male, 20-50)

--- Woman 1 (supporting, female, 18-60)

--- Detective Harlow (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Majestic'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Craft Services Manager (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Having Kids For The Wrong Reasons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Belle (lead, female, 35-45)

--- Chuck (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Deveon (supporting, male, 20-33)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Exiled'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robert (lead, male, 50-65)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chase Love Unscripted'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Stand In (other, 21-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Isolated Episode'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Mario (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Store Patrons (background extra, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Body of Christ'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Boss (day player, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Corpus Christi, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

