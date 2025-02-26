Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Undercurrent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kayla (supporting, female, 22-29)

--- Detective Mason (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Falling Darkly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Detective Parker (day player, female, 18-100)

--- Amy (supporting, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'A Little More, A Little Less'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 20-27)

--- Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'SavageShawnTv'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On Screen Talent (content creators & real people, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Five Facts About the Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Wife (supporting, female, 23-35)

--- Husband (supporting, male, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'CRWN' TV Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Chris (supporting, male, 23-30)

--- Beautiful Women (background extra, female, 18-30)

--- Delsheep (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.