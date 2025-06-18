Movies and TV shows casting in Fort Worth

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Tampa.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Fort Worth, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'One Last Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)

--- James (lead, male, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Rarer Media' Reshoots'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Jāti'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Chasing Hope'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Officer Brian (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Advocate (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

Canva

'Spin Cycle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kai (lead, female, 22-28)

--- Sloan (supporting, female, male, 45-55)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Sam: The Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Junior Tailor (day player, male, 28-35)

--- Homeless Man (day player, male, 45-60)

--- Security Guard (day player, male, 28-40)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Fanzine Editor' and 'Grammar Nazi'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kerri (supporting, female, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $42

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Into The Sun'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Daniella (lead, female, non-binary, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.