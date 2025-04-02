Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dating Reality Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Stories for Sale'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eileen (lead, female, 25-60)

--- Ray (lead, male, 30-65)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Reality Show, Couples Who Are Living Together'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Living Together (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Dating Cooking Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew, 18-120)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Stereo Fuse'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Colin (lead, male, 20-40)

--- Jeff (supporting, male, 20-40)

--- Rob (supporting, male, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Maggie Magic Fingers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teddy (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Maggie (lead, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'4:15'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Post Sound Designer/Mixer (crew)

--- First AD (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

