Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Speed Dating Comedy Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Molly (models, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Midnight Snack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Store Clerk (supporting, 18-100)

--- Barney (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Hobo (supporting, male, 35-75)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Dallas Documentary, DP'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $145

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Reality Show, Couples Who Are Living Together'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Living Together (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'No Way Out'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Morgan Kent (day player, female, 12-13)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

'It's Crazy Out There,' DP'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Director Of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $45

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)

--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

'Phases'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Richard (lead, male, 50-70)

--- Sebastian (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

