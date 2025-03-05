Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

'Speed Dating Comedy Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Molly (models, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Midnight Snack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Store Clerk (supporting, 18-100)

--- Barney (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Hobo (supporting, male, 35-75)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Little More, A Little Less'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 20-27)

--- Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cougar In A Cage'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Cinematographer (crew)

--- Camera 2 (crew)

--- Audio-Sound Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'7 Chefs for Vampire's Keep'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Antoinette (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Jean Julien (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Little Girl's Mother (background extra, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Summoner Lava'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Niko Bridgewater (supporting, female, 16-18)

--- Jester (supporting, male, 18-45)

--- Medusa (supporting, female, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)

--- Ram (supporting, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Autumn Leaves'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ellie (lead, female, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

