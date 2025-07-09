Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Worcester.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'One Last Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)

--- James (lead, male, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Sam: The Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Junior Tailor (day player, male, 28-35)

--- Homeless Man (day player, male, 45-60)

--- Security Guard (day player, male, 28-40)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Canva

'Damaged'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mom (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Calvin (Adult) (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 28-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Jāti'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Girls Night Out'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Los Plantas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'The Vivid Imagination of David Thursby'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Greta Thursby (lead, female, 25-50)

--- David Thursby (lead, male, 40-70)

--- The Drifter (supporting, male, 30-70)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Shreveport, Louisiana

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'The Barbershop'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.