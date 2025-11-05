Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Girls Night Out'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Snowdrift Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice "B" (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Mike (lead, male, 23-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Damaged'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mom (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Calvin (Adult) (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 28-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'One Last Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)

--- James (lead, male, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Rarer Media' Reshoots'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'Jāti'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Im Alright'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jason (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Sound (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Mike Should Have Stayed Home Tonight'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, trans male, 18-25)

--- Ira (lead, male, trans male, 40-100)

--- Hunk (supporting, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.