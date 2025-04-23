Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Stories for Sale'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eileen (lead, female, 25-60)

--- Ray (lead, male, 30-65)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sam The Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ezra Kane (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Woman (day player, female, 18-58)

--- Background Extras (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Scaries'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chesterberry John (day player, male, 60-100)

--- Juan Carlos (day player, male, 35-50)

--- Chesterberry John's Widow (day player, female, 60-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Exiled'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robert (lead, male, 50-65)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'AI-Themed Horror Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Brad (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Michelle (lead, female, 28-38)

--- Michael (supporting, male, 6-12)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Phases'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Richard (lead, male, 50-70)

--- Sebastian (supporting, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

