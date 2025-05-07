Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'He Is,' Actors and Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Galen (lead, male, 30-55)

--- Sophia (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Lydia (supporting, female, 8-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Car Repo a Youtube Series'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Car Owner (lead, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Candy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Shane (supporting, male, 21-35)

--- Ariel (supporting, female, 18-30)

--- Librarian (supporting, 18-60)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Scaries'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chesterberry John (day player, male, 60-100)

--- Juan Carlos (day player, male, 35-50)

--- Chesterberry John's Widow (day player, female, 60-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Sam The Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ezra Kane (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Background Extras (background extra, 18-100)

--- Responser 1 and 2 (day player, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $22

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Exiled'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Robert (lead, male, 50-65)

--- Assistant Director (crew)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Sharla (voiceover, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Vivid Imagination of David Thursby'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Greta Thursby (lead, female, 25-50)

--- David Thursby (lead, male, 40-70)

--- The Drifter (supporting, male, 30-70)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Shreveport, Louisiana

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Peach Street'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Destiny (supporting, female, 4-7)

--- Editor (crew)

--- Make up artist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.