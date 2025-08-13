Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Hold On'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)
--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)
--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Detective Gomez'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Wong (, 26-32)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Rarer Media' Reshoots'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Hal (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Phantom Retrieval'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Cam (supporting, male, 23-50)
--- Eliana (lead, female, 23-35)
--- Lighting Designer (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $100
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Sam: The Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Junior Tailor (day player, male, 28-35)
--- Homeless Man (day player, male, 45-60)
--- Security Guard (day player, male, 28-40)
- Average hourly rate: $21
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Los Plantas'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)
--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Fanzine Editor' and 'Grammar Nazi'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Kerri (supporting, female, 20-40)
- Average hourly rate: $42
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Schism'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)
--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Jāti'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)
--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'One Last Summer'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)
--- James (lead, male, 18-20)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Without a Cost'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Video Editor (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'Mike Should Have Stayed Home Tonight'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Mike (lead, male, trans male, 18-25)
--- Ira (lead, male, trans male, 40-100)
--- Hunk (supporting, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $19
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'The Vivid Imagination of David Thursby'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Greta Thursby (lead, female, 25-50)
--- David Thursby (lead, male, 40-70)
--- The Drifter (supporting, male, 30-70)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Shreveport, Louisiana
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.