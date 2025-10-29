Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Naples.

'Im Alright'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jason (lead, male, 24-30)

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Sound (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Snowdrift Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice "B" (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Mike (lead, male, 23-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Los Plantas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'One Last Summer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)

--- James (lead, male, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Damaged'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mom (supporting, female, 20-30)

--- Calvin (Adult) (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 28-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chasing Hope'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Officer Brian (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Hospital Staff (background extra, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Girls Night Out'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extra (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Barbershop'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

