Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Doll House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mordecai (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Camèlia (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'CRWN' TV Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Chris (supporting, male, 23-30)

--- Beautiful Women (background extra, female, 18-30)

--- Delsheep (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)

--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Everywhere The Signs'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Mike (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Autumn Leaves'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ellie (lead, female, 18-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Change Grief: Navigating Loss & Transformation'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Narrator, Voice Over (voiceover, female, 25-50)

--- Colorist (crew)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Summoner Lava'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Niko Bridgewater (supporting, female, 16-18)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas; Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

