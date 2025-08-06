Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Dallas.

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Director/DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'My Son Lorenzo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Jāti'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Limelight With a Limp'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Barbershop'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extra (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Fanzine Editor' and 'Grammar Nazi'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kerri (supporting, female, 20-40)

- Average hourly rate: $42

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

