Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Mike Should Have Stayed Home Tonight'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, trans male, 18-25)

--- Ira (lead, male, trans male, 40-100)

--- Hunk (supporting, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Bread N' Butta'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie Marlow (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Janitor (supporting, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Director/DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Into The Sun'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Daniella (lead, female, non-binary, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Los Plantas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Barbershop'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $68

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'My Son Lorenzo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the short film here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Having Kids For The Wrong Reasons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Deveon (supporting, male, 20-33)

--- Yolanda (day player, female, 18-30)

--- Jason (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Capture'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Old Cop (lead, male, 30-50)

--- Teddy (Supporting) (lead, male, 21-27)

--- Jay (lead, male, 21-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

