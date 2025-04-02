Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Wet Season'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mia (lead, female, non-binary, 18-28)

--- Connor (supporting, female, 18-28)

--- Sloan (supporting, female, non-binary, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'REV'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Woman (lead, female, 40-100)

--- Woman/Candle (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Short Film (Passion Project)'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mother (supporting, female, 40-55)

--- Fernanda (lead, female, 24-27)

--- Young Camila (supporting, female, 5-10)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)

--- Ram (supporting, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'4:15'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tina (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Lexi (supporting, female, 24-28)

--- Dr Kindred (supporting, female, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Into The Outdoors: Summer Jobs'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jane (lead, 9-17)

--- Kevin (lead, 9-17)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)

--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Diamond Eyes Of Aphrodisia'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kitty Round (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Eagle'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ellie Hope (lead, female, 15-24)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Caste of Beula'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cinematographer (crew)

--- Ari Jones (supporting, female, 32-40)

--- Bassey Ibeh (supporting, male, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $58

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Playthings'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Person at Lake (background extra, 18-100)

--- Megan (supporting, female, 20-25)

--- Sarah (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Real One,' Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Richmond'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Person Looking for Love (lead, female, male, 55-100)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

