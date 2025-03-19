Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Canva
'Eyes With a Shade of Blue'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Tired Young Man (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 15-30)
--- Catfish (day player, male, 18-45)
--- Little Girl (day player, female, 3-8)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Replicon'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Pastor Wilson (lead, male, 25-30)
--- Harriet (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Pace Yourself'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)
--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)
--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)
- Average hourly rate: $14
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'REV'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Man (lead, male, 18-100)
--- Woman/Candle (lead, 18-100)
--- Woman (lead, female, 40-100)
- Average hourly rate: $33
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Change Grief: Navigating Loss & Transformation'
- Project type: documentary
- Roles:
--- Narrator, Voice Over (voiceover, female, 25-50)
--- Colorist (crew)
--- Editor (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $15
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary here
Canva
'We Just Might Be Ok'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)
--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)
--- Harper (supporting, female, 28-38)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)
--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)
--- Tina (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $19
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Maggie Magic Fingers'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Teddy (lead, male, 27-35)
--- Maggie (lead, female, 30-40)
- Average hourly rate: $41
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Presence'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Roland Thomas (lead, male, 60-75)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)
- Average hourly rate: $27
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here
Canva
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)
- Average hourly rate: $16
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Help Me'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)
--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)
--- James (supporting, 19-27)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Canva
'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)
--- Editor (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $100
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Canva
'Untitled Short Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Actor (lead, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $40
- Casting locations: Houston, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.