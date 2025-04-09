Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)

--- Lauren (lead, female, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Undisclosed Major Studio "Love Story" Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Supporting Lead (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- Supporting Actor (models, 18-100)

--- minor supporting role (other, 15-100)

- Average hourly rate: $120

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'AI-Themed Horror Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Brad (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Michelle (lead, female, 28-38)

--- Michael (supporting, male, 6-12)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Everywhere The Signs'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Mike (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bad Miracles'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Older Jehovah (supporting, male, 40-60)

--- Amos (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Young Jehovah (supporting, male, 10-16)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Short Film (Passion Project)'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mother (supporting, female, 40-55)

--- Young Camila (supporting, female, 5-10)

--- Fernanda (lead, female, 24-27)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'4:15'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Composer (crew)

--- Post Sound Designer/Mixer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Intertwine' Student Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Trey (lead, male, 18-22)

--- Simone (supporting, female, 18-22)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Falling Darkly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Detective Parker (day player, female, 18-100)

--- Aurora (lead, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Undercurrent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kayla (supporting, female, 22-29)

--- Detective Mason (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Dante (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Rooted'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Greg (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-33)

--- Morgan (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

