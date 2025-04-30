Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bad Neighbors,' YouTube Reality Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Neighbor (, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Loser'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fan (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Black phone'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Rebecca Blakely (supporting, female, 11-11)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Undisclosed Major Studio "Love Story" Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Supporting Lead (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- Supporting Actor (models, 18-100)

--- minor supporting role (other, 15-100)

- Average hourly rate: $120

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Se Lo Merecía'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joaquin (lead, male, 10-13)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Talking Head Interview'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Videographer (HD) (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

'One Note'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher (background extra, female, 30-50)

--- Amara Davis (lead, female, 7-10)

--- Mrs. Davis (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Director/DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

--- Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Car Repo a Youtube Series'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Car Owner (lead, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas; Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.