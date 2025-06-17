Move over, McCollum + Streisand: Tim McGraw's got a dream duet in mind

Tim McGraw's latest single, "Paper Umbrellas," features a guest vocal by Parker McCollum, and he also has a duet coming out with none other than Barbra Streisand.

But the country superstar doesn't hesitate when asked who his dream musical collaborator would be.

"Easy, Bruce Springsteen," he says. "I mean, he's always been one of my heroes and one of my favorite artists, and also one of my favorite people. And if I ever had the chance to sing a song with Bruce Springsteen, I'd do that in a heartbeat."

Tim's duet with Streisand is on a song called "I Love Us" from her The Secret of Life: Partners Volume Two, which comes out June 27.

