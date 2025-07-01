The most volatile cryptocurrencies in the first half of 2025

The most volatile cryptocurrencies in the first half of 2025

2025 has been a volatile year for cryptocurrencies. Markets across all asset classes have seen volatile swings, and cryptos stayed true to form. Tap into the most volatile cryptocurrencies of the first half of 2025.

After a particularly successful fourth quarter of 2024, cryptocurrencies again took all the attention from markets. Like U.S. equity markets, cryptocurrency prices went into a frenzy as soon as markets started to price President Donald Trump’s presidency. The president made sure to make friends in the world of cryptos by advertising regulations for what was, until recently, a foreign market to financial institutions.

Bitcoin went from a low of $52,636 at the beginning of September 2024 to a high of $108,410 on Dec. 17 — a 103.79% increase in a bit more than three months — a stellar performance from one of the most popular financial market assets.

Cryptocurrency markets have since retraced and returned to their highs, another proof of how volatile they have been since the beginning of the year.

OANDA shares which major cryptocurrencies were the most dominant and which lagged the most in the first half of this year. Also, learn about their utility and market caps and observe a technical analysis of each coin.

Top 5 most volatile cryptos in 2025*:

BTC: 18.37%

XRP: 14.61%

XMR: 110.18%

SOL: -5.96%

ETH: -22.64%

*As of May 27, 2025.. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Table showing top 5 most volatile cryptocurrencies and their rate of change to date as of May 27, 2025. (Stacker/Stacker)

OANDA

A graph showing 5 cryptocurrency performances by month in 2025, as reported by TradingView. (Stacker/Stacker)

OANDA

Bitcoin: The No. 1 stays No. 1

BTC/USD Daily chart from December 2024 - May 27, 2025 as reported by TradingView. (Stacker/Stacker)

OANDA



The No. 1 cryptocurrency has been in a relentless rally since the April lows, enjoying steady inflows from ETFs and institutions.

With a market cap standing at $2.18T, bitcoin is close to 10% of the total value allocated to Gold. BTC overshadows other cryptos in that aspect, representing 64% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

For a reminder, bitcoin, created in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, is the first decentralized digital currency. It was designed to enable peer-to-peer transactions without the need for a central authority like a bank. Its purpose is to provide a transparent alternative to traditional money.

Bitcoin technical analysis

As of May 27, 2025, bitcoin is consolidating at its all-time highs. The cryptocurrency has an interesting dynamic as it is one of the first times that near an all-time high there are no frenzies compared to the 2018 and 2021 highs.

Key levels to look out for in the present course of action

Support zones:

Support 1 - $102,000 to $104,000

Support 2 - $93,000 to $96,000

Support 2 - $93,000 to $96,000 Support 3 - $87,500 to $89,500

2025 Lows* - $74,420

Potential resistance zones:

Resistance 1 - $115,000 to $117,000

Resistance 2 - $120,000 to $122,000

Resistance 2 - $120,000 to $122,000 Resistance 3 - $124,000 to $126,000

Current all-time high* - $112,030



*As of May 27, 2025

Ripple: Some relief from previously damaging themes

XRP/USD Daily chart from November 2024 - May 27, 2025, as reported by TradingView. (Stacker/Stacker)

OANDA

XRP was involved in a significant lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission between December 2020 and October 2023, which delayed the cryptocurrency’s potential.

The market took time to react, as the major rally happened between November 2024 and January 2025. This took the cryptocurrency from 50 cents to a $3.39 all-time high—a 570% increase in about two months.

Even after a stellar increase, the cryptocurrency hasn’t retraced much since the beginning of the year. It is trading 30% from its all-time highs, yet is still up 14.61% on the year and 347% from precisely one year ago.

XRP is a digital asset created in 2012 by Ripple Labs to facilitate fast and cost-efficient international payments. Unlike bitcoin, it doesn’t rely on mining and uses a consensus protocol for transaction validation. Its main purpose is to serve as a bridge currency for cross-border transfers between different fiat currencies — to put it simply, it aims to replace the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication system, known as SWIFT.

XRP technical analysis

XRP has been in volatile but range-bound price action throughout 2025, coming back into its range after a trough at $1.61, which it attained at a similar time as bitcoin.

No particular news or momentum has moved the cryptocurrency, though its performance remains solid. Reentering the 2025 range consolidates its prices.

Key levels to look out for

Support zones:

Support 1 - April 2025 Lows - $1.61

Support 2 - $1.28 to $1.29

Support 3 - $1.00 - $1.03

Resistance zones:

Resistance 1 - $2.65

Resistance 2 - $3.00

Resistance 3 - 2025 all-time Highs - $3.39

Monero (XMR): The surprise performer of the year

XMR/USD Daily chart from December 2024 - May 27, 2025, as reported by TradingView. (Stacker/Stacker)

OANDA

Monero is the surprise of the year in terms of cryptocurrency performance. The cryptocurrency had a previous all-time high from the 2021 bull cycle at $520, though it had stayed at an average of less than $150 from June 2022 to November 2024 and is now trading closer to a $350 to $400 range.

While other altcoins remained in a range or went up similarly, a lack of supply for new XMR coins, followed by massive demand, ramped up the prices more than 100% since the beginning of the year, making it one of the best-performing major cryptocurrencies. Its market cap is above $6 billion, and it is the 29th largest cryptocurrency on the market.

XMR was created in 2014 as a privacy-focused cryptocurrency to provide anonymous and untraceable transactions. Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, monero uses advanced cryptographic techniques like ring signatures and stealth addresses to hide transaction details, sender and receiver identities, and amounts.

XMR technical analysis

XMR began its impulsive move up in April 2025 after being in a consolidation zone between $180 and $225 since December 2024.

The first leg of the move-up was a $150 move, taking the coin to highs of $339 before consolidating around $280.

The subsequent leg took the coin to a measured move up of another $150 at highs of $418.

The coin has started a correcting move, hinting at a retracement towards the Support 1 Zone introduced in the XMR chart.

Key levels to look out for

Support zones:

Support 1 - $330 to $350

Support 2 - $265 to $280

Support 3 - $240 to $250

Resistance zones:

Resistance 1 - $410 to $420

Resistance 2 - $440 to $450

Resistance 3 - $460 to $470

Solana: More to do to rival its 2024 performance

SOL/USD Daily chart from November 2024 - May 27, 2025, as reported by TradingView. (Stacker/Stacker)

OANDA

Solana had a particularly strong performance towards the latter part of 2024. The coin held an average of $140 for most of 2024 before exploding to a high of $295 in January 2025. The coin presents a structure similar to ethereum, beating the second-largest cryptocurrency in relative performance during its rally.

The surge is driven by renewed developer activity, growing on-chain volumes, and increasing adoption of solana-based projects, particularly in decentralized finance, known as DeFi, and nonfungible tokens, aka NFTs. With a year-to-date gain of more than 200%, solana has reclaimed its spot as a top-tier smart contract platform, boasting a market cap exceeding $70 billion — making it the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Launched in 2020, solana is a high-performance blockchain designed to offer fast, scalable, and low-cost transactions. It uses a unique hybrid consensus model combining proof of history and proof of stake, enabling it to process thousands of transactions per second. Solana’s mission is to provide the infrastructure needed for mainstream blockchain applications without sacrificing decentralization or speed.

SOL technical analysis

Solana experienced two consecutive bullish moves taking the coin to highs between $280 to $295 all-time highs between November 2024 and February 2025.

A failure to stay above these highs sent the cryptocurrency to a consequential correction after President Trump shook markets with his infamous trade tariff policy. The cryptocurrency has since experienced a solid comeback from a low of $95 and started to form an upward channel as bitcoin is dragging up the cryptocurrency market.

Having given back some of its upward performance and not recovered entirely, the cryptocurrency is back to levels seen at the very beginning of 2025 and is down close to 15% on the year.

Key levels to look out for

Support zones:

Support 1: $150 to $160

Support 2: $125 to $132

Support 3: $100 to $105

Resistance zones:

Resistance 1: 200 to 205

Resistance 2: 225 to 232

Resistance 3: 255 to 265

Ethereum: Lagging performance for the No. 2

ETH/USD Daily chart from November 2024 - May 27, 2025, as reported by TradingView. (Stacker/Stacker)

OANDA

Ethereum has delivered a steady and resilient performance through 2024 and into 2025, reaffirming its dominance as the leading smart contract platform. After stabilizing in the $1,600 — $1,800 range for much of 2024, ETH began climbing in late Q4 and reached a high of $4,109 in December. As ETH was lagging behind moves in SOL, there have been questions about its reliability and performance, although its fundamentals are still sane, and its market cap is still comfortably ahead.

The growth has been fueled by renewed institutional interest, notably with the advent of ethereum ETFs. Ethereum remains the most used and developed blockchain, with a market cap nearing $500 billion — firmly securing its place as the second-largest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin.

Launched in 2015, ethereum introduced the concept of programmable blockchain contracts, known as smart contracts, enabling the birth of DeFi, NFTs, and countless other blockchain-based applications. Since it transitioned to proof of stake in 2022 (Ethereum 2.0), it has significantly reduced its energy consumption and enhanced scalability through upgrades like The Merge and Dencun. Ethereum’s vision continues to center on becoming a global decentralized computer that powers next-generation web and financial systems.

ETH technical analysis

2025 hasn’t been glorious for the No. 2 cryptocurrency. After touching the $4109 high and coming close to the $4,870 ATH hit in the 2021 bull run, ETH has been sent into a descending channel, leading to its underperformance at the beginning of the year.

A brutal 69% correction took the coin to lows of $1,384 on April 9, with a generally positive sentiment leading to a significant recovery. Local highs are $2,739; the cryptocurrency still has quite a run to do to come back to break its all-time highs.

Key levels to look out for

Support zones:

Support 1: 2,385 to 2,525

Support 2: 2,035 to 2,167

Support 3: 1,700 to 1,825

Resistance zones:

Resistance 1: 2,850 to 2,992

Resistance 2: 3,225 to 3,363

Resistance 3: 3,660 to 3,800

December 2024 highs: $4,095

The cryptocurrency market has had a formidable run since 2009, when bitcoin was introduced. It has created an infinity of possibilities for technological and financial change. With many institutions and nations dipping their toes into this market, there is still room for growth.

A disadvantage, though, is that this market is volatile, to say the least, and a lack of precedent is leading to many financial and other abuses of this powerful tool.

Nonetheless, cryptocurrencies are now part of everyday life as more businesses accept payments with digital coins, and a growing lack of trust for fiat currencies is leading to an increasing demand for such decentralized tools.

This article is for general information purposes only, not to be considered a recommendation or financial advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell instruments.

OANDA CORPORATION IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS.

Trading in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, is especially risky and is only for individuals with a high risk tolerance and the financial ability to sustain losses. OANDA Corporation is not party to any transactions in digital assets and does not custody digital assets on your behalf. All digital asset transactions occur on the Paxos Trust Company exchange. Any positions in digital assets are custodied solely with Paxos and held in an account in your name outside of OANDA Corporation. Digital assets held with Paxos are not protected by SIPC. Paxos is not an NFA member and is not subject to the NFA’s regulatory oversight and examinations.

Leveraged trading in foreign currency contracts or other off-exchange products on margin carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. We advise you to carefully consider whether trading is appropriate for you in light of your personal circumstances. You may lose more than you invest. We recommend that you seek independent financial advice and ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading. Trading through an online platform carries additional risks. Losses can exceed deposits.

This story was produced by OANDA and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.