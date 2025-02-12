Most people in these jobs have never been married

Stacker identified the 50 jobs with the highest share of single workers who had never married of the more than 500 tracked by the Census Bureau.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the share of U.S. adults who don't live with a spouse or partner is on the decline, according to a 2025 analysis of Census Bureau data by the Pew Research Center. In 2019, 44% of U.S. adults were unpartnered; in 2023 (the most recent data available), that number dropped to 42%.

Pew's report showed that some key factors, including gender, age, and education, appear to contribute to Americans' single status. Women are more likely than men to be unpartnered by 4 percentage points. Editor's note: The data was collected using a binary understanding of sex and gender, which excludes important information about gender-diverse professionals.

Adults under 25 are the most likely to live alone, while those between 40 and 54 are the least likely to live solo. And 30% of people 25 and older with at least a bachelor's degree are unpartnered, compared to 44% of people without a high school diploma.

But what about what you do for a living? Data suggests that may also play a part. Of more than 500 jobs tracked by the Census Bureau, Stacker identified the 50 with the highest share of single workers who had never married. This analysis uses data from the 2023 American Community Survey, sourced via the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs were ranked by the share of employees with each job who had never been married.

Nearly a third of the occupations in the top 20 are in the restaurant industry. Several factors may play into this: Most restaurant workers are young and early in their careers. Restaurant employees also tend to work evenings and weekends, which could make it more challenging to find a partner. Many physically demanding jobs requiring hours outside of the 9-to-5 standard and hospitality roles with similarly irregular schedules made the list.

Keep reading to discover the 50 jobs with the highest share of employees who've never been married.

Rigger attaching a hook. (Stacker/Stacker)

King Ropes Access // Shutterstock

#50. Riggers

- Share who have never been married: 56.9%

- Median annual salary: $56,000 ($8,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 24,000 people

A professional taking care of a young person in a clinical setting. (Stacker/Stacker)

Goldsithney // Shutterstock

#49. Psychiatric technicians

- Share who have never been married: 57.3%

- Median annual salary: $40,000 ($8,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 116,000 people

A porter wearing a suit pushing a cart with suitcases. (Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#48. Baggage porters and bellhops

- Share who have never been married: 57.6%

- Median annual salary: $35,000 ($13,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 29,000 people

Close up of hands on tires in shop. (Stacker/Stacker)

Shakirov Albert // Shutterstock

#47. Tire builders

- Share who have never been married: 57.6%

- Median annual salary: $54,000 ($6,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 21,000 people

Food service workers discussing menu on a clipboard in a commercial kitchen. (Stacker/Stacker)

WBMUL // Shutterstock

#46. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

- Share who have never been married: 58.1%

- Median annual salary: $39,000 ($10,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 1.2 million people

Bartender handing wine to customer sat at an upscale bar. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#45. Bartenders

- Share who have never been married: 58.5%

- Median annual salary: $32,000 ($17,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 711,000 people

Worker operating a pallet mover in a warehouse. (Stacker/Stacker)

Karolis Kavolelis // Shutterstock

#44. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

- Share who have never been married: 58.6%

- Median annual salary: $38,000 ($10,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 3 million people

Close up vision unit and dispenser glue tube. (Stacker/Stacker)

Surasak_Photo // Shutterstock

#43. Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders

- Share who have never been married: 58.9%

- Median annual salary: $44,000 ($5,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 13,000 people

UX designer working on smartphone application at a desk in an office. (Stacker/Stacker)

mangpor2004 // Shutterstock

#42. Web and digital interface designers

- Share who have never been married: 59%

- Median annual salary: $99,000 ($50,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 111,000 people

A commercial kitchen deep fryer cooking chicken pieces. (Stacker/Stacker)

siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

#41. Cooks, fast food

- Share who have never been married: 59.1%

- Median annual salary: $29,000 ($19,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 673,000 people

The captain of a cargo ship giving instructions to the navigator. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tetiana Volkonska // Shutterstock

#40. Sailors and marine oilers

- Share who have never been married: 59.5%

- Median annual salary: $48,000 (same as national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 30,000 people

A man washing the tires of a vehicle. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#39. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

- Share who have never been married: 59.7%

- Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 365,000 people

Three male sprinters on a purple track. (Stacker/Stacker)

kovop // Shutterstock

#38. Athletes and sports competitors

- Share who have never been married: 59.9%

- Median annual salary: $70,000 ($22,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 15,000 people

Two people helping a woman undergo radiation therapy. (Stacker/Stacker)

My Ocean Production // Shutterstock

#37. Radiation therapists

- Share who have never been married: 60.3%

- Median annual salary: $98,000 ($50,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 17,000 people

College-aged student talking to a woman in a librarian. (Stacker/Stacker)

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#36. Library assistants, clerical

- Share who have never been married: 61.2%

- Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 84,000 people

Man holding a clipboard fills orders. (Stacker/Stacker)

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#35. Stockers and order fillers

- Share who have never been married: 61.9%

- Median annual salary: $36,000 ($12,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 2.9 million people

A coach using a white board with a soccer field drawn on to show plays. (Stacker/Stacker)

matimix // Shutterstock

#34. Coaches and scouts

- Share who have never been married: 62.1%

- Median annual salary: $46,000 ($2,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 239,000 people

Worker gathering packed meat on a conveyor belt. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#33. Food preparation workers

- Share who have never been married: 62.5%

- Median annual salary: $32,000 ($16,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 880,000 people

A person serving someone sitting in a bed a tray of food, including an apple, a croissant, a bowl of porridge, and a cup of tea or coffee. (Stacker/Stacker)

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#32. Food servers, nonrestaurant

- Share who have never been married: 63.2%

- Median annual salary: $33,000 ($15,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 268,000 people

Professional cinema and video camera equipment being operated on a set. (Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

#31. Camera operators, television, video, and film

- Share who have never been married: 63.3%

- Median annual salary: $62,000 ($14,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 24,000 people

The casino floor of Wynn Las Vegas. (Stacker/Stacker)

Pedro Costa Simeao // Shutterstock

#30. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers

- Share who have never been married: 63.7%

- Median annual salary: $61,000 ($13,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 25,000 people

A woman chats with a pharmacist at a pharmacy counter. (Stacker/Stacker)

Zamrznuti tonovi // Shutterstock

#29. Pharmacy aides

- Share who have never been married: 64%

- Median annual salary: $36,000 ($12,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 44,000 people

Two professionals examine a cat on a table in a vet's office. (Stacker/Stacker)

Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#28. Veterinary technologists and technicians

- Share who have never been married: 64.6%

- Median annual salary: $44,000 ($4,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 122,000 people

A woman answering the phone behind the front desk of an upscale hotel. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#27. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

- Share who have never been married: 64.7%

- Median annual salary: $31,000 ($17,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 264,000 people

Smiling worker using computer. (Stacker/Stacker)

insta_photos // Shutterstock

#26. Social science research assistants

- Share who have never been married: 65%

- Median annual salary: $56,000 ($8,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 31,000 people

Three people wearing headsets sat in front of computer monitors in an office. (Stacker/Stacker)

Atstock Productions // Shutterstock

#25. Telemarketers

- Share who have never been married: 65.3%

- Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 82,000 people

Two professionals wearing neon colored jackets closing the back of an ambulance van. (Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#24. Emergency medical technicians

- Share who have never been married: 65.9%

- Median annual salary: $39,000 ($9,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 167,000 people

A close up of a hand repairing a switchboard with automatic switches. (Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#23. Communications equipment operators, all other

- Share who have never been married: 66.2%

- Median annual salary: $49,000 ($1,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 1,000 people

A man in a suit smiling while standing at reception desk. (Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#22. Counter and rental clerks

- Share who have never been married: 66.5%

- Median annual salary: $37,000 ($11,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 390,000 people

A cashier handing back a credit card to a person in a check out line in a grocery store. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#21. Cashiers

- Share who have never been married: 67.6%

- Median annual salary: $30,000 ($18,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 3.3 million people

Dishwasher and staff at sink in restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)

U2M Brand // Shutterstock

#20. Dishwashers

- Share who have never been married: 69.2%

- Median annual salary: $31,000 ($17,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 464,000 people

Veterinarian and an assistant in masks examine the ear of a gray cat on a table in a vet's office. (Stacker/Stacker)

Friends Stock // Shutterstock

#19. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

- Share who have never been married: 69.2%

- Median annual salary: $36,000 ($12,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 116,000 people

A group of children under a multicolored parachute tent. (Stacker/Stacker)

Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#18. Recreation workers

- Share who have never been married: 70%

- Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 282,000 people

Hands on a post press finishing line machine. (Stacker/Stacker)

giocalde // Shutterstock

#17. Print binding and finishing workers

- Share who have never been married: 70.7%

- Median annual salary: $38,000 ($10,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 39,000 people

Blue hour at a large railroad station. (Stacker/Stacker)

PHOTOGRAPHY IS ON // Shutterstock

#16. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers

- Share who have never been married: 70.8%

- Median annual salary: $64,000 ($15,000 above the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 14,000 people

A server places plates in front of diners at a restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Waiters and waitresses

- Share who have never been married: 71.5%

- Median annual salary: $32,000 ($16,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 2.2 million people

A person wiping down a cafeteria table. (Stacker/Stacker)

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#14. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

- Share who have never been married: 71.8%

- Median annual salary: $31,000 ($17,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 483,000 people

A man with a clipboard checking mechanics, writing on a piece of paper in a folder. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lucia.Pinto // Shutterstock

#13. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

- Share who have never been married: 72.3%

- Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 93,000 people

A tutor points to papers in front of her and a teen student she is working with. (Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Tutors

- Share who have never been married: 72.7%

- Median annual salary: $40,000 ($8,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 162,000 people

People during a film festival screening in a multitiered theater. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ververidis Vasilis // Shutterstock

#11. Motion picture projectionists

- Share who have never been married: 75.4%

- Median annual salary: $35,000 ($13,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 3,000 people

A worker chipping celery on a chopping board in a commercial kitchen. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nature's Charm // Shutterstock

#10. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

- Share who have never been married: 77.5%

- Median annual salary: $34,000 ($14,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 86,000 people

A person wearing a white lab coat and a stethoscope typing on a laptop while sat at a desk. (Stacker/Stacker)

NIKCOA // Shutterstock

#9. Medical transcriptionists

- Share who have never been married: 78.2%

- Median annual salary: $37,000 ($11,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 52,000 people

A farmer spraying rows of green plants. (Stacker/Stacker)

Valentin Valkov // Shutterstock

#8. Pesticide handlers, sprayers, and applicators, vegetation

- Share who have never been married: 81.6%

- Median annual salary: $44,000 ($4,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 24,000 people

An empty hall lined with doors. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vasin Lee // Shutterstock

#7. Residential advisors

- Share who have never been married: 83.6%

- Median annual salary: $38,000 ($10,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 89,000 people

A man wearing a vest with the word parking on it walking outside next to a car. (Stacker/Stacker)

Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#6. Parking attendants

- Share who have never been married: 84.5%

- Median annual salary: $33,000 ($15,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 118,000 people

A woman takes tickets from two children in line with adults behind them. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#5. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

- Share who have never been married: 85.3%

- Median annual salary: $30,000 ($18,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 118,000 people

A umpire holds two fingers out. (Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#4. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

- Share who have never been married: 86%

- Median annual salary: $36,000 ($12,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 15,000 people

A smiling worker hands a tray to a customer. (Stacker/Stacker)

BlueSkyImage // Shutterstock

#3. Fast food and counter workers

- Share who have never been married: 86.4%

- Median annual salary: $30,000 ($19,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 3.7 million people

A worker pushes a chair toward an empty table in an empty restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

- Share who have never been married: 86.7%

- Median annual salary: $29,000 ($19,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 425,000 people

A lifeguard looking out toward the sea where a person is swimming. (Stacker/Stacker)

Anastasija Vujic // Shutterstock

#1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

- Share who have never been married: 90.1%

- Median annual salary: $30,000 ($18,000 below the national median for all jobs)

- Employment nationwide: 124,000 people

Additional writing by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

