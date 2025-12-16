Most expensive homes for sale in Wichita Falls

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in North Port from realtor.com. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Wichita Falls listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3100 Hamilton Blvd, Wichita Falls
- Price: $2,900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 10,090
- Price per square foot: $287
- Lot size: 4.2 acres
- Days on market: 222 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 905 Turtle Creek Rd, Wichita Falls
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,800
- Price per square foot: $215
- Days on market: 164 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 576 FM 1740, Wichita Falls
- Price: $1,050,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,691
- Price per square foot: $184
- Lot size: 17.6 acres
- Days on market: 93 days (-$49,900 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 2106 Miramar St, Wichita Falls
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,261
- Price per square foot: $185
- Days on market: 5 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 3308 Robin Ln, Wichita Falls
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,237
- Price per square foot: $224
- Days on market: 130 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 5411 Stone Lake Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $905,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,620
- Price per square foot: $250
- Days on market: 48 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 4203 Driftwood Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,391
- Price per square foot: $250
- Days on market: 14 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 5211 Stone Lake Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,434
- Price per square foot: $247
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 13 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 6101 Kovarik Rd, Wichita Falls
- Price: $849,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,293
- Price per square foot: $197
- Lot size: 8.0 acres
- Days on market: 237 days (-$16,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 4 Trenton Ter, Wichita Falls
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,237
- Price per square foot: $128
- Days on market: 197 days
- View listing on realtor.com

