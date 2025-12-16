Most expensive homes for sale in Waco

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Waco listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 22 Samaritan Way, Waco
- Price: $2,600,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,473
- Price per square foot: $347
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
#2. 2825 Lake Air Dr, Waco
- Price: $2,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,153
- Price per square foot: $485
- Lot size: 3.5 acres
- Days on market: 174 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 9010 Canyon Trl, McGregor
- Price: $2,495,000
- 8 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,861
- Price per square foot: $317
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 0:00:00
#4. 3012 Wood Lake Dr, Waco
- Price: $1,990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,686
- Price per square foot: $297
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 207 days (-$359,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 8460 Spicewood Springs Rd, China Spring
- Price: $1,649,900
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,594
- Price per square foot: $250
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 87 days
#6. 2281 Buster Chatham Rd, Waco
- Price: $1,595,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,284
- Price per square foot: $698
- Lot size: 7.3 acres
- Days on market: 180 days (-$49,900 price reduction since listing)
#7. 7031 Bannister St, McGregor
- Price: $1,589,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,283
- Price per square foot: $371
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 28 days
#8. 1136 Queen Elizabeth Dr, McGregor
- Price: $1,575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,872
- Price per square foot: $406
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 248 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 1343 Buster Chatham Rd, Waco
- Price: $1,450,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $1,208
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 208 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 1500 S 10th St, Waco
- Price: $1,400,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,036
- Price per square foot: $461
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
