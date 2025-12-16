Most expensive homes for sale in Victoria

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Orlando from realtor.com. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Victoria listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3466 Levi Sloan Rd, Victoria
- Price: $3,775,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,343
- Price per square foot: $869
- Lot size: 25.0 acres
- Days on market: 94 days
#1. 3466 Levi Sloan Rd, Victoria

#2. 208 Creekridge Dr, Victoria
- Price: $3,400,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,613
- Price per square foot: $605
- Lot size: 6.3 acres
- Days on market: 127 days
#2. 208 Creekridge Dr, Victoria

#3. 1371 Fannin Oaks Rd, Victoria
- Price: $1,900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,268
- Price per square foot: $837
- Lot size: 151.4 acres
- Days on market: 139 days
#3. 1371 Fannin Oaks Rd, Victoria

#4. 3803 Halsey St, Victoria
- Price: $1,799,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 19,725
- Price per square foot: $91
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 762 days (-$76,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 3803 Halsey St, Victoria

#5. 2112 E Airline Rd, Victoria
- Price: $1,395,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 12,028
- Price per square foot: $115
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 193 days
#5. 2112 E Airline Rd, Victoria

#6. 306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria
- Price: $1,295,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,082
- Price per square foot: $254
- Lot size: 4.0 acres
- Days on market: 67 days
#6. 306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria

#7. 194 Panorama Ln, Victoria
- Price: $1,232,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,066
- Price per square foot: $303
- Lot size: 16.2 acres
- Days on market: 35 days (-$500 price reduction since listing)
#7. 194 Panorama Ln, Victoria

#8. 202 Prairie View Rd, Victoria
- Price: $999,998
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,051
- Price per square foot: $327
- Lot size: 23.0 acres
- Days on market: 142 days (-$125,002 price reduction since listing)
#8. 202 Prairie View Rd, Victoria

#9. 13888 FM 236, Victoria
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,098
- Price per square foot: $474
- Lot size: 25.4 acres
- Days on market: 66 days
#9. 13888 FM 236, Victoria

#10. 2955 Fannin Oaks, Victoria
- Price: $885,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,428
- Price per square foot: $199
- Lot size: 32.2 acres
- Days on market: 92 days
#10. 2955 Fannin Oaks, Victoria

