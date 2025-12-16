Most expensive homes for sale in San Angelo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs from realtor.com. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in San Angelo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2061 Beaty Rd, San Angelo
- Price: $2,100,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,653
- Price per square foot: $451
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 239 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 1527 Butler Dr, San Angelo
- Price: $1,750,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,093
- Price per square foot: $246
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 109 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 1733 Overhill Dr, San Angelo
- Price: $1,550,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,523
- Price per square foot: $342
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 116 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 1501 Paseo De Vaca St, San Angelo
- Price: $1,375,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,700
- Price per square foot: $292
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 76 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 6080 Tumbleweed Dr, San Angelo
- Price: $1,356,900
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,538
- Price per square foot: $299
- Lot size: 20.6 acres
- Days on market: 190 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4334 Motl Rd, San Angelo
- Price: $1,290,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,100
- Price per square foot: $1,172
- Lot size: 12.2 acres
- Days on market: 345 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 14011 Other, San Angelo
- Price: $1,210,550
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,204
- Price per square foot: $377
- Lot size: 28.3 acres
- Days on market: 112 days (-$49,450 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 5417 Bent Oak Ct, San Angelo
- Price: $1,199,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,754
- Price per square foot: $208
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 110 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 5313 Enclave Ct, San Angelo
- Price: $1,180,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $310
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 319 days (-$80,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 1901 Pulliam St, San Angelo
- Price: $1,000,000
- 31 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 16,104
- Price per square foot: $62
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 195 days
- View listing on realtor.com

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!