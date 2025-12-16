Most expensive homes for sale in Midland

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Midland listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3 Churchill Way, Midland

- Price: $4,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,276

- Price per square foot: $717

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 35 days

#2. 2008 Harvard Ave, Midland

- Price: $4,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,228

- Price per square foot: $487

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 159 days (-$400,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 3926 Fairwood Ct, Midland

- Price: $4,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,104

- Price per square foot: $591

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 7 days

#4. 4620 Andrews Hwy, Midland

- Price: $3,250,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,710

- Price per square foot: $1,900

- Lot size: 2.8 acres

- Days on market: 421 days

#5. 205 Club Dr, Midland

- Price: $2,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,801

- Price per square foot: $508

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 91 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 5416 Secretariat St, Midland

- Price: $2,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,546

- Price per square foot: $321

- Lot size: 1.3 acres

- Days on market: 35 days

#7. 5300 Dumfries Rd, Midland

- Price: $2,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,179

- Price per square foot: $598

- Lot size: 17.7 acres

- Days on market: 157 days

#8. 4229 Tanforan Ave, Midland

- Price: $2,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,154

- Price per square foot: $406

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 25 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 3401 W County Road 180, Midland

- Price: $2,450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,108

- Price per square foot: $479

- Lot size: 17.0 acres

- Days on market: 285 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 6604 E County Road 107, Midland

- Price: $2,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,500

- Price per square foot: $338

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 26 days

