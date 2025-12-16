Most expensive homes for sale in Midland

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Midland listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 3 Churchill Way, Midland
- Price: $4,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,276
- Price per square foot: $717
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 35 days
#2. 2008 Harvard Ave, Midland
- Price: $4,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,228
- Price per square foot: $487
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 159 days (-$400,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 3926 Fairwood Ct, Midland
- Price: $4,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,104
- Price per square foot: $591
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 7 days
#4. 4620 Andrews Hwy, Midland
- Price: $3,250,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,710
- Price per square foot: $1,900
- Lot size: 2.8 acres
- Days on market: 421 days
#5. 205 Club Dr, Midland
- Price: $2,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,801
- Price per square foot: $508
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 91 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 5416 Secretariat St, Midland
- Price: $2,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,546
- Price per square foot: $321
- Lot size: 1.3 acres
- Days on market: 35 days
#7. 5300 Dumfries Rd, Midland
- Price: $2,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,179
- Price per square foot: $598
- Lot size: 17.7 acres
- Days on market: 157 days
#8. 4229 Tanforan Ave, Midland
- Price: $2,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,154
- Price per square foot: $406
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 25 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 3401 W County Road 180, Midland
- Price: $2,450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,108
- Price per square foot: $479
- Lot size: 17.0 acres
- Days on market: 285 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 6604 E County Road 107, Midland
- Price: $2,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,500
- Price per square foot: $338
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 26 days
