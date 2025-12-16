Most expensive homes for sale in Longview, Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Longview, Texas listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1725 FM 2751, Longview

- Price: $2,372,800

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,984

- Price per square foot: $396

- Lot size: 43.0 acres

- Days on market: 641 days (-$100 price reduction since listing)

#2. 8383 FM 2208 S, Longview

- Price: $1,550,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,922

- Price per square foot: $223

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 20 days

#3. 989 Mustang Dr, Longview

- Price: $1,495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,168

- Price per square foot: $471

- Lot size: 6.3 acres

- Days on market: 378 days

#4. 1307 Yates Dr, Longview

- Price: $1,490,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,352

- Price per square foot: $342

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 217 days

#5. 3410 Oak Hill Trl, Longview

- Price: $1,349,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,270

- Price per square foot: $215

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 277 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 6376 Tryon Rd, Longview

- Price: $1,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,035

- Price per square foot: $395

- Lot size: 18.8 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

#7. 3027 Bull Run Trl, Longview

- Price: $1,200,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,309

- Price per square foot: $278

- Lot size: 4.1 acres

- Days on market: 62 days

#8. 3815 Holly Ridge Dr, Longview

- Price: $1,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,997

- Price per square foot: $200

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 16 days

#9. 1305 Mockingbird Ln, Longview

- Price: $1,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,281

- Price per square foot: $191

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 83 days

#10. 159 Lonesome Pine Rd, Longview

- Price: $1,200,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,200

- Price per square foot: $98

- Lot size: 8.7 acres

- Days on market: 318 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

