Most expensive homes for sale in Longview, Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Longview, Texas listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1725 FM 2751, Longview
- Price: $2,372,800
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,984
- Price per square foot: $396
- Lot size: 43.0 acres
- Days on market: 641 days (-$100 price reduction since listing)
#2. 8383 FM 2208 S, Longview
- Price: $1,550,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,922
- Price per square foot: $223
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 20 days
#3. 989 Mustang Dr, Longview
- Price: $1,495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,168
- Price per square foot: $471
- Lot size: 6.3 acres
- Days on market: 378 days
#4. 1307 Yates Dr, Longview
- Price: $1,490,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,352
- Price per square foot: $342
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 217 days
#5. 3410 Oak Hill Trl, Longview
- Price: $1,349,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,270
- Price per square foot: $215
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 277 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 6376 Tryon Rd, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,035
- Price per square foot: $395
- Lot size: 18.8 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
#7. 3027 Bull Run Trl, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,309
- Price per square foot: $278
- Lot size: 4.1 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
#8. 3815 Holly Ridge Dr, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,997
- Price per square foot: $200
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 16 days
#9. 1305 Mockingbird Ln, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,281
- Price per square foot: $191
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 83 days
#10. 159 Lonesome Pine Rd, Longview
- Price: $1,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 12,200
- Price per square foot: $98
- Lot size: 8.7 acres
- Days on market: 318 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
