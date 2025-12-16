Most expensive homes for sale in Laredo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Homosassa Springs from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Laredo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 369 Pearson Moss Ln, Laredo

- Price: $2,700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,475

- Price per square foot: $361

- Lot size: 15.0 acres

- Days on market: 197 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 110 Songbird Ln, Laredo

- Price: $2,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,011

- Price per square foot: $623

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 187 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 503 Jefferies Rd, Laredo

- Price: $1,350,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,060

- Price per square foot: $441

- Lot size: 10.7 acres

- Days on market: 131 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 115 Crenshaw Dr, Laredo

- Price: $1,300,880

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,646

- Price per square foot: $280

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 10 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 304 Tomcat Ln, Laredo

- Price: $1,300,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,320

- Price per square foot: $391

- Lot size: 11.1 acres

- Days on market: 255 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 3703 Tahoe Dr, Laredo

- Price: $1,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,606

- Price per square foot: $346

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 13 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 559 Jefferies Rd, Laredo

- Price: $1,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,479

- Price per square foot: $192

- Lot size: 10.1 acres

- Days on market: 127 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2801 Mario Puzo Dr, Laredo

- Price: $1,249,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,616

- Price per square foot: $270

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 42 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 2120 Bermuda Dr, Laredo

- Price: $1,200,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,282

- Price per square foot: $280

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 63 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. Abst 591 Sur # 2143, Laredo

- Price: $1,050,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,262

- Price per square foot: $321

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 176 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com