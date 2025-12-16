Most expensive homes for sale in Laredo

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Laredo listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 369 Pearson Moss Ln, Laredo
- Price: $2,700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,475
- Price per square foot: $361
- Lot size: 15.0 acres
- Days on market: 197 days
#2. 110 Songbird Ln, Laredo
- Price: $2,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,011
- Price per square foot: $623
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 187 days
#3. 503 Jefferies Rd, Laredo
- Price: $1,350,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,060
- Price per square foot: $441
- Lot size: 10.7 acres
- Days on market: 131 days
#4. 115 Crenshaw Dr, Laredo
- Price: $1,300,880
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,646
- Price per square foot: $280
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
#5. 304 Tomcat Ln, Laredo
- Price: $1,300,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,320
- Price per square foot: $391
- Lot size: 11.1 acres
- Days on market: 255 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 3703 Tahoe Dr, Laredo
- Price: $1,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,606
- Price per square foot: $346
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 13 days
#7. 559 Jefferies Rd, Laredo
- Price: $1,250,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,479
- Price per square foot: $192
- Lot size: 10.1 acres
- Days on market: 127 days
#8. 2801 Mario Puzo Dr, Laredo
- Price: $1,249,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,616
- Price per square foot: $270
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#9. 2120 Bermuda Dr, Laredo
- Price: $1,200,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,282
- Price per square foot: $280
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
#10. Abst 591 Sur # 2143, Laredo
- Price: $1,050,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,262
- Price per square foot: $321
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 176 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
