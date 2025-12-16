Most expensive homes for sale in Killeen

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Killeen listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 209 Root Ave, Killeen
- Price: $1,999,999
- 36 bedrooms, 25 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 20,196
- Price per square foot: $99
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 63 days
#2. 411 E Central Texas Expy, Killeen
- Price: $1,800,000
- 22 bedrooms, 23 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 16,000
- Price per square foot: $112
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 64 days
#3. 1807 Mulford St, Killeen
- Price: $1,700,000
- 36 bedrooms, 36 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,760
- Price per square foot: $295
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 69 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 1435 County Road 220, Killeen
- Price: $1,593,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,746
- Price per square foot: $425
- Lot size: 30.9 acres
- Days on market: 131 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 16900 S Highway 195 St, Killeen
- Price: $1,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,049
- Price per square foot: $370
- Lot size: 24.8 acres
- Days on market: 81 days
#6. 509 Hickory Dr, Killeen
- Price: $1,390,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,408
- Price per square foot: $315
- Lot size: 4.7 acres
- Days on market: 352 days (-$110,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 28099 FM 2670, Killeen
- Price: $1,287,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,050
- Price per square foot: $628
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
#8. 28099 FM 2670 Hwy, Killeen
- Price: $1,287,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,060
- Price per square foot: $625
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 70 days
#9. 6529 Mountain View Dr, Killeen
- Price: $1,245,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,794
- Price per square foot: $214
- Lot size: 9.4 acres
- Days on market: 411 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 719 Walnut Dr, Killeen
- Price: $1,111,999
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,838
- Price per square foot: $162
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 552 days (-$87,001 price reduction since listing)
