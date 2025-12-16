Most expensive homes for sale in Houston

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Orlando from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Houston listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 107 Timberwilde Ln, Houston

- Price: $59,999,999

- 8 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 22,000

- Price per square foot: $2,727

- Lot size: 9.0 acres

- Days on market: 74 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 4 West Ln, Houston

- Price: $25,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 17,808

- Price per square foot: $1,431

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 571 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 3 Briarwood Ct, Houston

- Price: $23,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 15,791

- Price per square foot: $1,488

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 249 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 102 Asbury St Unit 3701, Houston

- Price: $17,995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,414

- Price per square foot: $2,805

- Days on market: 4 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 3812 Willowick Rd, Houston

- Price: $15,900,000

- 6 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,788

- Price per square foot: $1,153

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 290 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 4019 Inverness Dr, Houston

- Price: $15,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,883

- Price per square foot: $2,179

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 104 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 102 Asbury St Unit 3703, Houston

- Price: $14,995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,282

- Price per square foot: $2,838

- Days on market: 90 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 603 W Friar Tuck Ln, Houston

- Price: $14,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,228

- Price per square foot: $1,144

- Lot size: 2.1 acres

- Days on market: 181 days (-$3,000,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 3649 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston

- Price: $13,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,695

- Price per square foot: $1,111

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 176 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3971 Inverness Dr, Houston

- Price: $12,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,221

- Price per square foot: $1,731

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 99 days

- View listing on realtor.com