Most expensive homes for sale in Dallas

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Dallas listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5619 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas

- Price: $64,000,000

- 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 27,092

- Price per square foot: $2,362

- Lot size: 15.7 acres

- Days on market: 293 days

#2. 4400 Belfort Pl, Highland Park

- Price: $34,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,696

- Price per square foot: $2,518

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 194 days

#3. 10010 Strait Ln, Dallas

- Price: $24,999,900

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 16,684

- Price per square foot: $1,498

- Lot size: 2.2 acres

- Days on market: 82 days

#4. 6901 Hunters Glen Rd, University Park

- Price: $24,500,000

- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,491

- Price per square foot: $2,335

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 73 days (-$1,500,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 8605 Preston Rd, Dallas

- Price: $23,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,062

- Price per square foot: $2,538

- Lot size: 3.2 acres

- Days on market: 43 days

#6. 3515 Crescent Ave, Highland Park

- Price: $21,000,000

- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 11,399

- Price per square foot: $1,842

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#7. 4009 W Lawther Dr, Dallas

- Price: $19,950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 10,511

- Price per square foot: $1,898

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 145 days

#8. 1747 Leonard St Unit 2601, Dallas

- Price: $17,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,688

- Price per square foot: $2,276

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 259 days

#9. 3612 Crescent Ave, Highland Park

- Price: $17,499,000

- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,324

- Price per square foot: $1,545

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 85 days (-$1,001,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 5531 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas

- Price: $16,495,000

- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,997

- Price per square foot: $1,374

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 209 days (-$1,102,000 price reduction since listing)

