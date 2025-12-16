Most expensive homes for sale in Dallas

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Dallas listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5619 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas
- Price: $64,000,000
- 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 27,092
- Price per square foot: $2,362
- Lot size: 15.7 acres
- Days on market: 293 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 4400 Belfort Pl, Highland Park
- Price: $34,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 13,696
- Price per square foot: $2,518
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 194 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 10010 Strait Ln, Dallas
- Price: $24,999,900
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 16,684
- Price per square foot: $1,498
- Lot size: 2.2 acres
- Days on market: 82 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 6901 Hunters Glen Rd, University Park
- Price: $24,500,000
- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,491
- Price per square foot: $2,335
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 73 days (-$1,500,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 8605 Preston Rd, Dallas
- Price: $23,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,062
- Price per square foot: $2,538
- Lot size: 3.2 acres
- Days on market: 43 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 3515 Crescent Ave, Highland Park
- Price: $21,000,000
- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 11,399
- Price per square foot: $1,842
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 4009 W Lawther Dr, Dallas
- Price: $19,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,511
- Price per square foot: $1,898
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 145 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 1747 Leonard St Unit 2601, Dallas
- Price: $17,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,688
- Price per square foot: $2,276
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 259 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 3612 Crescent Ave, Highland Park
- Price: $17,499,000
- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,324
- Price per square foot: $1,545
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 85 days (-$1,001,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 5531 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas
- Price: $16,495,000
- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,997
- Price per square foot: $1,374
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 209 days (-$1,102,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

