Most expensive homes for sale in Corpus Christi

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Corpus Christi listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 5929 Wooldridge Rd, Corpus Christi

- Price: $22,900,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: 214,861

- Price per square foot: $106

- Lot size: 9.6 acres

- Days on market: 809 days (-$3,000,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 3920 Brushwood Ln, Corpus Christi

- Price: $3,900,000

- nan bedrooms, 33 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 21,426

- Price per square foot: $182

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 69 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 14130 N Cabana St, Corpus Christi

- Price: $3,650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,092

- Price per square foot: $514

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 144 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 121 Bikini Dr, Port Aransas

- Price: $3,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,274

- Price per square foot: $663

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 41 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 1901 Glenoak Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $3,399,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,904

- Price per square foot: $693

- Lot size: 20.0 acres

- Days on market: 648 days (-$201,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 1717 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $2,998,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,911

- Price per square foot: $610

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 277 days (-$502,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 6656 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi

- Price: $2,950,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,306

- Price per square foot: $685

- Lot size: 6.8 acres

- Days on market: 338 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 13505 Port Royal Ct, Corpus Christi

- Price: $2,590,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,583

- Price per square foot: $722

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 102 days (-$110,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 13801 Topsail St, Corpus Christi

- Price: $2,590,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,034

- Price per square foot: $642

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 151 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 7393 State Highway 361 Unit 15O, Port Aransas

- Price: $2,450,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,636

- Price per square foot: $673

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 40 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com