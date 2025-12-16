Most expensive homes for sale in Beaumont

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Beaumont listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 7510 Shadow Creek Dr, Beaumont

- Price: $2,150,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 12,031

- Price per square foot: $178

- Lot size: 2.4 acres

- Days on market: 186 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 12460 Keith Rd, Beaumont

- Price: $1,700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,173

- Price per square foot: $208

- Lot size: 2.6 acres

- Days on market: 39 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 8120 Evangeline Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $1,650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,415

- Price per square foot: $257

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 284 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 2 Estates of Montclaire, Beaumont

- Price: $1,250,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,000

- Price per square foot: $178

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 37 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 5160 Littlechase Dr, Beaumont

- Price: $1,167,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,400

- Price per square foot: $182

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 2550 Ashley St, Beaumont

- Price: $980,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,574

- Price per square foot: $129

- Lot size: 1.8 acres

- Days on market: 831 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 7840 Halliday St, Beaumont

- Price: $944,233

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,268

- Price per square foot: $150

- Lot size: 1.4 acres

- Days on market: 95 days (-$35,667 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2645 Village Ct, Beaumont

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,626

- Price per square foot: $194

- Days on market: 257 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 8315 Anastasia Ave, Beaumont

- Price: $864,990

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,673

- Price per square foot: $152

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 54 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 3030 Moore Rd, Beaumont

- Price: $797,700

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,300

- Price per square foot: $346

- Lot size: 22.8 acres

- Days on market: 439 days (-$52,300 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com