Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Tyler and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Tyler metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Swahili

- 184 speakers (0.07% of population)

#9. Arabic

- 193 speakers (0.07% of population)

#8. French

- 213 speakers (0.08% of population)

#7. German

- 217 speakers (0.08% of population)

#6. Chinese

- 389 speakers (0.14% of population)

#5. Urdu

- 408 speakers (0.15% of population)

#4. Western Africa

- 427 speakers (0.16% of population)

#3. Vietnamese

- 528 speakers (0.2% of population)

#2. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 765 speakers (0.28% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 44,563 speakers (16.47% of population)

