Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Dallas and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dallas metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#10. French

- 30,222 speakers (0.39% of population)

Vixit // Shutterstock

#9. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 31,343 speakers (0.4% of population)

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#8. Urdu

- 32,408 speakers (0.42% of population)

Fela Sanu // Shutterstock

#7. Western Africa

- 36,549 speakers (0.47% of population)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#6. Arabic

- 42,557 speakers (0.55% of population)

Robert Ross // Shutterstock

#5. Telugu

- 42,963 speakers (0.55% of population)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#4. Hindi

- 46,094 speakers (0.59% of population)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Chinese

- 59,652 speakers (0.76% of population)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#2. Vietnamese

- 78,109 speakers (1.0% of population)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 1,659,527 speakers (21.26% of population)