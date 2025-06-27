Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Abilene and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Abilene metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Chinese

- 190 speakers (0.11% of population)

#9. Austronesian Languages (e.g. Hawaiian)

- 217 speakers (0.12% of population)

#8. Korean

- 292 speakers (0.16% of population)

#7. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 321 speakers (0.18% of population)

#6. Swahili

- 462 speakers (0.26% of population)

#5. Vietnamese

- 582 speakers (0.32% of population)

#4. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 598 speakers (0.33% of population)

#3. French

- 678 speakers (0.38% of population)

#2. German

- 709 speakers (0.39% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 23,829 speakers (13.2% of population)