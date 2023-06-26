Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' spends a 14th week at #1

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time has notched its 14th non-consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This marks the most weeks an album has spent atop the all-genre chart since Adele's 21, which was #1 for 24 non-consecutive weeks from 2011 to 2012, according to Billboard.

One Thing at a Time arrived earlier in March and features the chart-topping singles "You Proof," "Thought You Should Know," "Last Night" and the title track.

Morgan's currently on his One Thing at a Time World Tour. For the full schedule and tickets, visit Morgan's website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!