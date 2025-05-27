Morgan Wallen dominates the 'Billboard' Hot 100

Big Loud
By Andrea Dresdale

Taking over the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 isn't a "problem" for Morgan Wallen, especially with some help from Canadian pop star Tate McRae.

"What I Want," their duet that appears on Morgan's new album, I'm the Problem, has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's Tate's first #1 on that tally and Morgan's fourth.

In all, six songs from Morgan's I'm the Problem are in the top 10, and he also rules the top three spots. After "What I Want," "Just in Case" is #2 and "I'm the Problem" is #3. He's the first primarily country artist to grab the top three in the 66-year history of the Hot 100.

In addition, "I Got Better" is #7, "Superman" is #8 and "Love Somebody" is #10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!