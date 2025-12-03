Morgan Wallen lands double entry in Spotify's top 10 US albums of 2025

Spotify is out with its annual "Wrapped" list of the most popular artists, songs and albums of the year, and Morgan Wallen leads the way.

His album I'm the Problem is Spotify's #1 album of 2025 in the U.S, and his previous album, One Thing at a Time, lands at #9. Those are the only country projects in the top 10, which also includes releases by Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan's "What I Want" duet partner Tate McRae.

I'm the Problem also made the top 10 on Spotify's list of the top albums globally.

In addition, Morgan is #3 on the Spotify list of the top 10 artists of the year in the U.S. None of his hits are in the streaming platform's top 10 U.S. songs of the year.

