Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley & Megan Moroney pick up all-genre noms at the AMAs

Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley picked up some major all-genre nominations going into the 52nd American Music Awards, which take place on Memorial Day, May 25, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas.
Morgan is up for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, who's the most-nominated artist this year, with eight chances to win. He's also up for album for I'm the Problem and collaboration for "What I Want" with Tate McRae.
Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug show up in the collab category, too, for "All the Way," alongside Shaboozey and Jelly Roll's "Amen."
Morgan and Ella compete against each other for song of the year for "I'm the Problem" and "Choosin' Texas," which vies for song of the summer, as well. Ella could also take home the new artist trophy.
Megan Moroney gets recognized in the breakout tour category for her Am I Okay? trek, too.
Here's a rundown of the country categories at the AMAs, with fan voting now open for the CBS/Paramount+ show hosted by Queen Latifah:
Best Male Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Shaboozey
Best Female Country Artist
Ella Langley
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo or Group
Brooks & Dunn
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Treaty Oak Revival
Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Country Artist
Sam Barber
Tucker Wetmore
Zach Top
Best Country Song
BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – "All The Way"
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"
Morgan Wallen – "Just In Case"
Russell Dickerson – "Happen To Me"
Shaboozey – "Good News"
Best Country Album
BigXthaPlug – I Hope You're Happy
Megan Moroney – Cloud 9
Morgan Wallen – I'm The Problem
Sam Barber – Restless Mind
Tucker Wetmore – What Not To
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