Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton are top nominees at the 2024 CMA Awards

By Stephen Hubbard

Morgan Wallen leads the nominations for The 58th Annual CMA Awards with seven nods, followed closely behind by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, who each have five. Post Malone and Lainey Wilson grabbed four apiece.

The trophies will be handed out Wednesday, Nov. 20 live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

Here's a complete look at this year's contenders:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll 
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" -- Shaboozey
"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"Watermelon Moonshine" -- Lainey Wilson
"White Horse" -- Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Deeper Well -- Kacey Musgraves
Fathers & Sons -- Luke Combs
Higher -- Chris Stapleton
Leather -- Cody Johnson
Whitsitt Chapel -- Jelly Roll

SONG OF THE YEAR
"Burn It Down" -- Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
"Dirt Cheap" -- Josh Phillips
"I Had Some Help" -- Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
"The Painter" -- Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
"White Horse" -- Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Cowboys Cry Too" -- Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"I Remember Everything" -- Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
"Man Made a Bar" -- Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help" -- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"I'm Not Pretty" -- Megan Moroney
"The Painter" -- Cody Johnson
"Wildflowers and Wild Horses" -- Lainey Wilson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman

