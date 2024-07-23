Morgan + ERNEST's "Cowgirls" gallops to #1

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen and ERNEST have hit #1 on the country charts with "Cowgirls."

It's Morgan's 15th #1 and ERNEST's first as an artist.

"11th number 1 as a writer and 1st number 1 as an artist. I wouldn't have a hand full of em if it weren't for @morganwallen cutting em or having me on to sing this one with it him too!" ERNEST captions his Instagram post of a photo of him with Morgan.

"Thanks country music radio and the radio team for always grinding [eagle emoji] long live em'," the Nashville native adds.

As a songwriter, ERNEST has penned several of Morgan's chart-toppers, including "You Proof," "This Bar" and "More Than My Hometown." He's also a co-writer on Jelly Roll's "Son of a Sinner" and Sam Hunt's "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s."

ERNEST's got a busy fall lined up with his headlining The Legalize Country Music Road Show before opening for Jelly on The Beautifully Broken Tour. Tickets and a full list of dates are available on ERNEST's website.

Meanwhile, Morgan's One Night at a Time Tour continues in Arlington, Texas; Kansas City, Kansas; and Las Vegas through Aug. 9. For the full tour schedule, head to morganwallen.com.

You can find "Cowgirls" on Morgan's latest album, One Thing at a Time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

