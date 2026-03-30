Mitchell Tenpenny's new video arrives at the 'Speed of Light'

Mitchell Tenpenny walks the night streets of Gallatin, Tennessee, in the video for his new single, "Speed of Light."

He also plays the piano in the middle of the road in the new clip shot on the outskirts of Nashville.

“I wrote ‘Speed of Light’ with some of my best friends, including one of my favorite artists and close friends—Teddy Swims," Mitchell says. "We started the session talking about euphoric songs, songs that feel like outer space, and that's how we ended up on ‘Speed of Light.’"

Jesse Hampton and Dallas Wilson are Mitchell's other co-writers on the tune.

"I didn’t have a super great love song in my catalog that reflects who I am today, so this feels like my song," Mitchell adds.

Speed of Light is the name of Mitchell's headlining tour, which continues as he sets out on HARDY's COUNTRY! COUNTRY! trek April 9 in Knoxville.

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