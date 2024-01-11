Mitchell Tenpenny gives 'Jimmy Fallon' a "History" lesson

Mitchel Tenpenny appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his breakup single, "We Got History."

The Nashville native was casually clad in a flannel overshirt, black hoodie, jeans and a black trucker hat.

"We don't have each other's numbers anymore/ We don't make any plans Friday night/ And I won't know you when you're turning 64/ But nobody knew you better at 25/ Well, I'd be lying if I said/ That you don't wind up in my head/ We don't dream about tomorrow like before/ All we have is looking back/ And that's alright," Mitchell sang in the opening verses with his band onstage.

"'Cause we got spring break '08/ Down in Pensacola/ Drunk and singing Breakfast at Tiffany's/ Yeah, we got so high, first time/ Back of your Corolla/ Told me, "Baby, don't you stop kissing me, kissing me"/ I know we don't have a future anymore/ But damn, we got history," he continued in the midtempo chorus.

You can find "We Got History" on Mitchell's 2022 album, This Is The Heavy. The 20-track project also spawned the singles "Truth About You" and "Bucket List."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.