Mitchell Tenpenny gives 'Jimmy Fallon' a "History" lesson

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Mitchel Tenpenny appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his breakup single, "We Got History."

The Nashville native was casually clad in a flannel overshirt, black hoodie, jeans and a black trucker hat.

"We don't have each other's numbers anymore/ We don't make any plans Friday night/ And I won't know you when you're turning 64/ But nobody knew you better at 25/ Well, I'd be lying if I said/ That you don't wind up in my head/ We don't dream about tomorrow like before/ All we have is looking back/ And that's alright," Mitchell sang in the opening verses with his band onstage.

"'Cause we got spring break '08/ Down in Pensacola/ Drunk and singing Breakfast at Tiffany's/ Yeah, we got so high, first time/ Back of your Corolla/ Told me, "Baby, don't you stop kissing me, kissing me"/ I know we don't have a future anymore/ But damn, we got history," he continued in the midtempo chorus.

You can find "We Got History" on Mitchell's 2022 album, This Is The Heavy. The 20-track project also spawned the singles "Truth About You" and "Bucket List."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!