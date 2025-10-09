Miss dinner with Ashley Cooke? 'the hell you are,' she illustrates in new video

It's been more than a year since Ashley Cooke topped the chart with her breakthrough #1 song, "your place."

Now she's releasing "the hell you are" as the follow-up, revealing she's "been waiting for the right next single and this one feels strong."

When it came time to shoot the song's video, she enlisted two of her besties to help her out.

"It was so much fun," Ashley says. "The music video that we shot for 'hell you are' was an absolute blast. I had two of my actual real-life friends be in it. So, Emily and Hailey, we had the best time."

To bring the song's message to life, the threesome got the chance to go a little wild.

"My whole idea for the video was to kind of smash all of this guy’s stuff, like ruin all of his stuff," Ashley explains. "He was supposed to come to a dinner that I made for him and then he bails on the phone and I asked my friends to come over and we ended up just kind of ruining this dinner. There was spaghetti all over the floor."

Ashley co-wrote "the hell you are," which she'll follow with "tin foil hat" on Oct. 17 and "baby blues" on Nov. 14.

