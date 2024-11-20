Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton + more to perform George Strait tribute at CMAs

By Jeremy Chua

Country Music's Biggest Night is about to get bigger.

It's been announced that Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum and Jamey Johnson will perform a tribute to George Strait onstage.

Their performance will happen after George receives his 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Past CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Dolly PartonWillie NelsonAlan JacksonLoretta LynnCharley PrideJohnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.

The 58th annual CMA Awards, hosted by Lainey, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!