Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton have 'A Song to Sing'

Republic Records
By Stephen Hubbard

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton have teamed up for a new duet you'll soon be hearing on country radio.

The two co-wrote "A Song to Sing," which is set to arrive on Friday.

"Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and [his wife] Morgane have both lived it," Miranda says. "To have someone so soulful and willing to go into the heart of the feelings, to share the pull of the road and creative life — and what that means when you love someone with every bit of your being is next level."

"When we finished it, we both knew we wanted to release it, to share it with everyone," Miranda adds.

"A Song to Sing" is the first collaboration from Miranda and Chris; it's her first new music since 2024's Postcards from Texas.

