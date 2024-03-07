Miranda Lambert reflects on Vegas residency, teases what's next

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

As Miranda Lambert readies to kick off her final run of Vegas shows, she's taking a moment to share some of her favorite things at the residency.

"I think what I'll miss about the shows in Vegas is the wardrobe because everybody dresses to the nines and it's really fun to see," Miranda says on an Instagram Reel, adding that her outfits were inspired partially by Elvis Presley and the Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

"My favorite production? 'Gunpowder & Lead' because it's just a whole bunch of fire," she shares. "It's just really hot. It's not scary. It's kind of controlled and they're really good at it, but it's definitely a burst of heat."

So, what's next for Miranda after she sunsets her Sin City residency?

"Coming up after Vegas, we have some really big plans and some wild cards up our sleeves. So, get ready," Miranda teases.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency returns March 20 and wraps April 6. Tickets and the full schedule can be found at caesars.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!