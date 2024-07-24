Miranda Lambert previews 'Postcards From Texas' with "Alimony"

Miranda Lambert has announced her hotly anticipated new album, Postcards From Texas.



Arriving Sept. 13, the 14-track record includes lead single "Wranglers," the recently released "Dammit Randy" and "Alimony," which dropped with Miranda's announcement.



"My parents were private investigators in Dallas, Texas who worked a ton of divorce cases in highfalutin parts of town, so ['Alimony'] wasn't hard to write. I'd heard about it my whole life," Miranda says of the country shuffle, which she co-wrote with Natalie Hemby and Shane McAnally.



"Once we had the line – 'If you're gonna leave me in San Antone, remember the alimony' – we were off! We used every Texas metaphor we could come up with on purpose; we wanted to take something kind of s***** and put some humor back in it," she explains. "I mean, the guy gets out pretty easy if all he does is move back in with his mom."



Postcards From Texas is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the complete track list for Postcards From Texas:



"Armadillo"

"Dammit Randy"

"Looking Back on Luckenbach"

"Santa Fe"

"January Heart"

"Wranglers"

"Run"

"Alimony"

"I Hate Love Songs"

"No Man's Land"

"B**** on the Sauce (Just Drunk)"

"Way Too Good at Breaking My Heart"

"Wildfire"

"Living on the Run"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.